Waqar Younis issues clarification after controversial remarks on women’s cricket

Former Pakistan cricket head coach Waqar Younis had a suggestion for the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding women cricket which landed him in trouble. He posted his suggestion on social media through his official Twitter account that the ICC Women’s World Cup should be reduced to 30 overs as ’50 overs are few too many’.

His tweet on June 30 landed him in hot water after he posted, “ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17.”

@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) 29 June 2017

He drew criticism on social media, with many slamming him for his derogatory comments, saying that he is being unjust.

no I think when women can bring the men’s cricket team into the world after carrying them for 9 months,they can survive 20 more overs — Areej Anwar Tiwana (@AreejAnwar) 30 June 2017

The reactions on his tweet forced him to issue a clarification the next day as he tweeted that he is not discriminating but lesser overs will fetch faster pace, more audience and make it competitive. He wrote, “Lesser overs mean faster pace, more audience, competitive cricket, no discrimination or prejudice toward Women AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17”

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 http://t.co/LHeSmK1k26 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) 30 June 2017

India and Pakistan will play their third group league fixture on Sunday against each other. While India won both their previous two matches, Pakistan has been winless in the tournament so far.

