Waqar Younis appointed Islamabad United bowling coach

Waqar Younis will take charge as the bowling coach and director cricket of the Pakistan Super League team Islamabad United. The former Pakistan fast bowler has been given the role after former director cricket Wasim Akram left it. Both Waqar and Akram were supposedly linked to Multan Sultans and a reunion was on the cards but that did not happen.

Announcing the news about Waqar, Islamabad captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that it is a great advantage to have such a great bowler in their coaching staff and that it will only benefir his bowlers.

“For any captain who is a batsman it is advantageous to have a coach who is a great bowler, someone he can trust and who commands respect both with the local players and the foreign players,” Misbah said. “Having worked with Waqar bhai before, I think his appointment is a great one for Islamabad United, and one that will benefit our bowlers and our dressing room greatly.”

Waqar concurred to Misbah and said that they have worked together before and helped each other out. He added that it feels great to be reunited with someone he has worked with for seven years.

“Misbah and I relied on and helped each other out in the lowest of times for Pakistan cricket,” the new bowling coach said. “Having been through the experience we had from 2010 to 2012 is something that will always be with me, so it feels great to be reunited with someone I have worked with so much over the past seven years.

“When I used to see PSL from the outside, Islamabad United seemed like a family to me and I am thrilled to be a part of it. We all want the PSL to come back to Pakistan and we are on the right track.”

