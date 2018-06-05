Waqar Younis apologises for cutting cake during Ramzan

Waqar Younis is a former captain and coach of Pakistan cricket team. (Express Photo) Waqar Younis is a former captain and coach of Pakistan cricket team. (Express Photo)

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis is once again under the fire of twitterati. This time, he has drawn flak for cutting a cake on his former teammate Wasim Akram’s birthday during the month of Ramzan. Waqar is currently in England as a commentator for Pakistan Tour of England.

During the second Test between England and Pakistan at Leeds, Akram was celebrating his birthday and his former bowling partner in the Pakistan team Waqar and he celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Many users wrote that he should not have celebrated the birthday when others are fasting in the holy month of Ramzan.

“Apologise to everyone for cutting cake on Waseem Bhai’s birthday yesterday. We should have respected Ramadan and the people who were fasting ????. It was a poor act on our behalf #SORRY,” Waqar tweeted.

Apologise to everyone for cutting cake on Waseem Bhai’s birthday yesterday..We should have respected Ramadan and the people who were fasting 🙏🙏. It was a poor act on our behalf #SORRY — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) 4 June 2018

Waqar and Akram formed one of the most lethal bowling pairs in world cricket in the 90s and were regarded as masters of swing bowling. They were also praised for their reverse swing and toe-crushing yorkers.

