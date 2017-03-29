Want to play Pak in Dubai, need your OK: BCCI to Govt

The BCCI had reserved September for the Champions League T20 but the tournament has been discontinued. (Representational image) The BCCI had reserved September for the Champions League T20 but the tournament has been discontinued. (Representational image)

India could play Pakistan in Dubai later this year if the government gives the go-ahead to the Indian cricket board. The BCCI has written to the Home Ministry, seeking permission to play Pakistan to complete their obligations under the Future Tours & Programme (FTP) agreement which was inked in 2014.

Earlier, when it was headed by Shashank Manohar, the BCCI wanted to host Pakistan for a short series in 2016 but did not get government clearance owing to tension between the two countries and the subsequent terror attacks on Indian soil.

The Indian Express has learnt that the BCCI has now approached the Home Ministry, seeking government permission. And this time, the Indian team is willing to play a series in Dubai which is the home venue of the Pakistan team.

The Indian board is looking at a September or November window to play Pakistan. The BCCI had reserved September for the Champions League T20 but the tournament has been discontinued. It is learnt that the BCCI wants a short series in November in Dubai before the Indian tour of South Africa.

“Permission has been sought from Home Ministry, we don’t know what is the government stand. Last time, tension between the two countries was at its peak. Also, there is the FTP agreement that needs to be fulfilled and that’s why the board is willing to travel to Dubai to play a series against Pakistan. Unless the government gives its nod, the BCCI cannot do anything,” a source said.

