Want to play for India one day, says 15-year-old who took 10 wickets in T20 match

15-year-old Akash Chaudhary hit the headlines for his figures of 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 match. The medium pacer achieved the feat while representing his side Disha Cricket Academy against Pearl Academy in the Late Bhawe Singh T20 Tournament. “I want to play for Rajasthan and ten for the country. That’s the target,” Chaudhary is quoted as saying by The Hindu. He stays at the Aravali Cricket Club on the outskirts of jaipur.

Chaudhary has been training under former Rajasthan Ranji cricketer Vivek Yadav. Yadav also rates the teenage pacer highly and expects him to do well for the state. Chaudhary has been thrust into the limelight for his exploits in the Bhawe Singh T20 tournament. “It just happened, I don’t know how,” Chaudhary said. Bowlers taking 10 wickets in a single match is rare in any format of the game, let alone T20s which is considered the most batsman-friendly format of them all. The best bowling figures in international T20 cricket is 6/8 recorded by Ajantha Mendis. Thus far, only Jim Laker and Anil Kumble have managed to take 10 wickets in a single innings in international cricket. Both had done so in Test matches.

According to The Hindu, Chaudhary is in the lost of probables for U-16 Challengers Trophy for Rajashtan. He hopes to do well in the tournament and help himself get closer to his dreams.

