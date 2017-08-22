Want to be supremely fit like Virat Kohli? This video could help

Virat Kohli talks with Shankar Basu during his workout. Virat Kohli talks with Shankar Basu during his workout.

Virat Kohli’s fitness continues to set new standards in both the Indian cricket team and world. From starting out as a chubby cricketer from Delhi, Kohli’s transformation into supremely fit athlete has been commendable. In a recently released video, bcci.tv gives a sneak peak into what goes behind making the “captain’s well sculpt body”. In the video, Shankar Basu – India’s strength and fitness coach – can be seen scribbling Kohli’s day routine on the white board before the Indian skipper heads to the mat and starts his warm-up.

Basu returned for another term with the Indian team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and has played a key role in improving fitness levels of the Indian cricketers. Kohli credits Basu for his improved fitness levels and, according to a report, pushed for the coach’s return.

The video reveals Kohli’s workout details and how it starts with an intense cardio session before moving to weights. It’s basic stretching on the mat for starters before the skipper heads to knee-ups. Post this, he heads to the iron and engages in lifting – mainly clean and jerk. After a session with the iron bar, the skipper performs some dead-lifts and then forward lunges, with weights.

After a thumping win in the series opener, India now lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second ODI on August 24. After the second ODI, the two teams would meet in the third ODI on Sunday. Kohli has been in good touch in ODIs this year and continues to power his side home in run-chases. He is averaging 487, yes 487, in India’s successful ODI run-chases this year.

