VVS Laxman will have to recuse himself from Tom Moody’s interview

When Tom Moody appears before the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), VVS Laxman, a member, will have to recuse himself. This is because the CoA wants to avoid a conflict of interest issue. Laxman, a mentor with Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is coached by Tom Moody.

The Committee of Administrators, have been accused of choosing to ignore conflict of interest issues of former players by their colleague Ramachandra Guha, who resigned last week, but in this case they have acted immediately on receiving the name of the applicants.“Vinod Rai (COA chairman) has informed BCCI officials that Laxman will have to stay away when Moody appears for his interview. Laxman and Moody know each other very well and to avoid another conflict of interest debate, the COA felt that it would be better if Laxman recuses himself,” a BCCI official said.

Laxman is part of three member CAC also comprising his former India teammates Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Apart from Moody, Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Doda Ganesh and Richard Pybus have applied for the India coach post. Anil Kumble, whose contracts ends with the Champions Trophy, gets automatic entry.

The interviews are likely to be conducted on June 5 and 6 in London.

