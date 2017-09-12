I sincerely believe R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been communicated to by the selectors, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has claimed that resting the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming series against Australia is nothing unusual. (Source: File) VVS Laxman has claimed that resting the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming series against Australia is nothing unusual. (Source: File)

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has claimed that resting the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming series against Australia is nothing absurd. He also said that the decision to try out the younger spinners is a good one and one that has been communicated to the duo.

“After the Champions Trophy, the selection committee took a policy decision. They wanted to have a look at some of the wrist spinners, which would add variety to the attack.”, Laxman said and added, “I sincerely believe that Ashwin and Jadeja have been communicated to by the selectors. The selectors must have told both of them that they want to try two wrist spinners, who are very talented. They will get to play against a top quality side like Australia. Also, it doesn’t mean that Ashwin or Jadeja have been dropped.”

Meanwhile, he complimented Hardik Pandya on his development and said, “I am very happy how Hardik is taking a lot of burden It’s a tough role to be a finisher but he can play that role that Dhoni and Raina have done for years. Yes, he needs to be a bit more consistent with his bowling.”

Complementing Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his leadership skills, Laxman added, “I know Sri Lanka weren’t the strongest side but winning 9-0 shows that the team was ruthless. Virat really led the side well.

