VVS Laxman birthday: Very Very Special wishes pour in on Twitter for the stylish batsman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman, who is best known for leading India against Australia, turns 43 on Wednesday. Born on November 1, 1974 in Hyderabad, Telangana, Laxman has played in 134 Tests and 86 ODIs, scoring 8,781 runs in Tests and 2,338 runs in ODIs.

Born in a family of doctors, Laxman chose a different path for himself, leaving medical studies mid-way to become a cricketer. Known for his wrist work, VVS Laxman, who earned himself the nickname of Very, very special Laxman with his batting prowess, also received the Padma Shri in 2011.

VVS became a household name post the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2001. Australia had won the first Test in Mumbai and had a strong command in the second Test at Eden Gardens until Laxman stepped up to the fore. Laxman, promoted to number 3, played a remarkable knock of 281 – considered as the best Test knock of last 50 years – and found an able ally in Dravid who scored 180 to hand the Aussies a target of 384 and then ran out winners by 171 runs to create history.

Many more happy returns of the day lachi bhai @VVSLaxman281 , may god give u the strength to contribute to the game in different capacities?? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 1, 2017

@VVSLaxman281 happy birthday vvs ..have a great year ..love your jackets on TV …god bless — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 1, 2017

He scored 11,125 international runs for India, 3,173 of them against Australia including two double centuries! Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281! pic.twitter.com/gXdovFqCFS — ICC (@ICC) 1 November 2017

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281!

281 has a Very Very Special meaning in Indian cricket ??

Thanks for the memories!???? pic.twitter.com/hzU4foQKC1 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 1 November 2017

To a ‘Very Very Special’ friend who has given us not just ‘281’ but more reasons to fall in love with. Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 ???? pic.twitter.com/mu6m9Pvoco — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 1 November 2017

Happy birthday to one of the greats of Indian cricket, @VVSLaxman281 bhai..hope you have an amazing year ahead???????? pic.twitter.com/writqR5u4d — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 1, 2017

Happy Birthday to the man who sees people in three shades—Good, Very Good and Very Very Good. Have a great one @VVSLaxman281 ?????? pic.twitter.com/5qMfyQxRWY — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 November 2017

We will find it difficult to find a nicer human being thn him,Happy birthday to a legend who always stood up 4 team @VVSLaxman281 #birthday pic.twitter.com/BWX4Ufi814 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1 November 2017

Polite. And classy. With bat in hand. And in life. May it always be that way. Happy Birthday to @VVSLaxman281 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 November 2017

Wishing a very #HappyBirthdayVVS to the legendary batsman @VVSLaxman281 all of your innings were a treat to watch. Wish you all success ???? — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 1, 2017

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 wishing you a very very special year ahead! pic.twitter.com/NTAaFHOA8K — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) 1 November 2017

The Hyderabadi retired in 2012.

