#CoalBuryingGoa
  • VVS Laxman birthday: Very Very Special wishes pour in on Twitter for the stylish batsman

VVS Laxman birthday: Very Very Special wishes pour in on Twitter for the stylish batsman

VVS Laxman, who scored 11,125 international runs for India, 3,173 of them against Australia including two double centuries, turns 43 on Wednesday.

By: Experss Web Desk | Updated: November 1, 2017 11:45 am
vvs laxman, vvs laxman birthday, very very special laxman, cricket, sports news, indian express VVS Laxman celebrates his double century. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Former India batsman VVS Laxman, who is best known for leading India against Australia, turns 43 on Wednesday. Born on November 1, 1974 in Hyderabad, Telangana, Laxman has played in 134 Tests and 86 ODIs, scoring 8,781 runs in Tests and 2,338 runs in ODIs.

Born in a family of doctors, Laxman chose a different path for himself, leaving medical studies mid-way to become a cricketer. Known for his wrist work, VVS Laxman, who earned himself the nickname of Very, very special Laxman with his batting prowess, also received the Padma Shri in 2011.

VVS became a household name post the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2001. Australia had won the first Test in Mumbai and had a strong command in the second Test at Eden Gardens until Laxman stepped up to the fore. Laxman, promoted to number 3, played a remarkable knock of 281 – considered as the best Test knock of last 50 years – and found an able ally in Dravid who scored 180 to hand the Aussies a target of 384 and then ran out winners by 171 runs to create history.

Laxman’s twitter feed flooded with wishes from former and current cricketers on Wednesday. Here are the best Twitter reactions:

The Hyderabadi retired in 2012.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Virat sometimes comes across as outrageous and I cringe on reading his statements before a series 