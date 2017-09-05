Vishnu Vinod, P Rahul, Sheldon Jackson hammer tons in Buchi Babu tournament

Sheldon Jackson hit an impressive 120. (Source: File) Sheldon Jackson hit an impressive 120. (Source: File)

Vishnu Vinod and P Rahul slammed centuries to help Kerala pile up 380 against Assam on day one of the second round of league matches in the Kalpathi AGS -Buchi Babu Memorial All India cricket tournament here today.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Kerala rode on a big partnership between the aggressive Vinod and Rahul.

Opener Vinod was in fine nick and hammered 11 fours and nine sixers and put on 108 with Rahul in 23.5 overs for the second wicket before he retired hurt.

For Assam, off-spinner Ryan Parag took three for 73, while left-arm spinner Rahul Singh and left-arm medium pacer Mrimoy Dutta picked up two wicket each.

In another match, Sheldon Jackson hit an impressive 120 which included 10 fours and seven sixers and added 189 for the third wicket with Snell Patel (69) but a collapse saw Saurashtra lose eight wickets for 45 runs to be bowled out for 236 in 52 overs against Haryana.

Chaitanya Bishnoi brought Haryana back into the game after Jackson’s ton with a five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner was well supported by leggie Rahul Tewatia.

In reply, Haryana was 101 for 4 in 38 overs and need another 136 runs in 52 overs to secure a victory.

There was another centurion on the day as Baroda’s Abhijit Karambelkar made 100 to enable Baroda make 308 for 8 in the quota of 90 overs against Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Mumbai folded for 235 in 70 overs against Uttar Pradesh despite Hardik Tamore and Ashaysar Desai making half-centuries.

Brief scores: Kerala 380 in 87.4 overs (Vishnu Vinod 138 (132b, 11×4, 9×6), P Rahul 102 (211b, 10×4), Akshay Chandran 26, Ryan Parag 3 for 73, Rahul Singh 2 for 87, Mrimoy Dutta 2 for 87) vs Assam at stumps on day one.

Saurashtra 236 in 52 overs (Snell Patel 69 (113b, 9×4), Sheldon Jackson 120 (106b, 10×4, 7×6), Samarth Vyas 30, Ashish Hooda 2 for 35, Chaitanya Bishnoi 5 for 26 Rahul Tewatia 2 for 65) vs Haryana 101 for 4 in 38 overs (Guntash Veer Singh 29 batting, Rohit Sharma 25 batting).

Baroda 308 for 8 in 90 overs (Prabhav Thakar 79 (184b, 4×4), Monil Patel 36, Abhijit Karambelkar 100 (152b, 8×4), Mehdi Hasan 4 for 117, Akash Bhandari 2 for 83) vs Hyderabad.

Mumbai 235 in 70.3 overs (Jay Bista 39, Hardik Tamore 72 (118b, 10×4, 1×6), Ashaysar Desai 59 not out (125b, 9×4), Shivam Dubey 30, Zeeshan Ansari 5 for 78, Imtiyaz Ahmad 3 for 35) vs UPCA 43 for 1 in 17 overs

