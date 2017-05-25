Visa, wedding delay Kedar Jadhav and Rohit Sharma’s departures

The Indian team that left for England late on Wednesday night for the Champions Trophy travelled without two players, Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav. Post the IPL success, Sharma had requested the BCCI to grant him a few days leave to attend a cousin’s wedding. The governing body subsequently agreed.

Meanwhile, batsman Jadhav’s visa did not arrive in time for him to travel with the rest of the squad, despite the BCCI approaching the British High Commission to grant the required clearance. The Maharashtra batsman is now expected to fly out on Friday.

“Rohit Sharma had made his request a long time back. So the BCCI agreed to the request,” said a board official. “His (Jadhav) visa is cleared now and he is expected to leave on Friday. We waited for it earlier but nothing happened till late on Wednesday evening. Both players will be available for first warm up game on May 28,” the official added.

