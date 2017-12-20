Virushka’s wedding destination is personal matter and nobody should comment on this: Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had their marriage in Italy. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had their marriage in Italy. (Source: Instagram)

A day after a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh questioned the patriotism of Virat Kohli for getting married to Anushka Sharma in Italy, veteran India batsman Gautam Gambhir has voiced his support for Kohli and stated that politicians should not meddle into personal affairs of anyone. Requesting politicians to be more careful while issuing comments, Gambhir, in an interview with Times Now said, “It is completely their personal matter and choice and nobody should comment on this. Politicians should be more careful while making such comments.”

Earlier, the BJP legislator had said, “In this country, Ram, Krishna, Vikramaditya, and Yudhisthira got married. And you people might have also married in this country or would get married. But no one among us goes abroad like he has gone. He earned his money and fame in India and took all of it abroad,”

Another BJP leader, Rafiq Wani also questioned Virushla’s choice of destination for their honeymoon and said, “We have such a huge country of 125 crores citizen, if he wanted to get married he could have got married here. There is no issue that he has got married in abroad, it is his choice but for a honeymoon the most beautiful place which is called ‘Heaven on Earth’ is Kashmir. So they should have had their honeymoon here. Then our tourism would have gotten a boost also.”

