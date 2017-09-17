Virender Sehwag’s ‘setting’ remark should not be taken otherwise, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said Virender Sehwag’s comments should not be taken otherwise. Anurag Thakur said Virender Sehwag’s comments should not be taken otherwise.

After Virender Sehwag commented that he did not end up with the national cricket team’s head coach job because he did not have ‘setting’, former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur said that his comments should not be taken otherwise. Thakur, who was attending a function in Ludhiana, told the media, “It should not be taken otherwise.”

At a chat show to India TV on Friday, Sehwag had said, “Look I couldn’t become the (India) coach because I didn’t have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach).” Sehwag had lost out to Ravi Shastri after Anil Kumble stepped down as India’s coach in June 2017. The decision to choose Shastri was reportedly not unanimous with former India captain and member of Cricket Advisory Committee Sourav Ganguly against it.

“I never thought of coaching the Indian cricket team. I was given an offer to coach the team. The BCCI (acting) secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and GM (Game Development) MV Sridhar came to me and requested me to think about the offer. I took my time and then applied for the position,” Sehwag said. “I also had a word with Virat Kohli, he asked me to go for it. It was only then that I applied. If you ask for my opinion, I would say that I was never interested. I thought since they are requesting me, I should help them. I never thought of applying on my own nor will I ever apply in future.”

