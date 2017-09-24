Virender Sehwag’s 219 run-knock recalled ahead of India-Australia third ODI at Indore

Virender Sehwag’s 219-run knock against the West Indies came during a five-match bilateral series. (Source: Reuters) Virender Sehwag’s 219-run knock against the West Indies came during a five-match bilateral series. (Source: Reuters)

As India take on Australia in the third ODI in Indore, it comes as an opportune time to recall the time when Virender Sehwag scored 219 runs against the West Indies in 2011 on this very ground. India currently lead the five-match series 2-0. Sehwag’s knock of 219 came against West Indies also in a five-match series.

Before the start of the third ODI on Sunday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of Sehwag, present at the ground, and tweeted, “Taking shelter under an umbrella now after making bowlers run for cover as @virendersehwag blazed his way to an ODI double century here.”

Sehwag’s double hundred came in the fourth ODI against West Indies, in December 2011. It was also the second overall to be scored in the history of one-day cricket. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first to score a double hundred in ODI history.

Taking shelter under an umbrella now after making bowlers run for cover as @virendersehwag blazed his way to an ODI double century here. pic.twitter.com/VklKfQ4P1A — BCCI (@BCCI) 24 September 2017

Playing against West Indies, India’s opening pair Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir provided a solid start, putting 176 runs for the opening wicket, before Gambhir departed for 67. Suresh Raina with his quick 55, also helped the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ to continue his attacking form and helped India score a mammoth total of 418 for the loss of five wickets, thrashing West Indies by 153 runs.

Team India is already in the driving seat after winning back-to-back ODIs against Australia and will look to clinch the series with another win at Indore on Sunday.

