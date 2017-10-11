Virender Sehwag wishes ‘the greatest superstar of our country’ Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday

Viredner Sehwag wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his Birthday. Viredner Sehwag wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his Birthday.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 on Wednesday and former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly wished the legend on his special day. Sehwag on his official Twitter account posted a photo that read, “Happy Birthday to the legend , the greatest superstar of our country, @SrBachchan . Baduuumbaaa #Happy75thBirthdayABSir” while Ganguly tweeted, “A very happy birthday to a superstar and a awesome gentleman…..ask me @SrBachchan.” Apart from the two former cricketers, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also wished the veteran Bollywood actor on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to the legend , the greatest superstar of our country, @SrBachchan . Baduuumbaaa#Happy75thBirthdayABSir pic.twitter.com/0XXsfnfKFc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 October 2017

A very happy birthday to a superstar and a awesome gentleman…..ask me @SrBachchan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 10 October 2017

Many many happy returns of the day to shahanshah of the Bollywood Amitabh ji who is in to his diamond jubilee @SrBachchan — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 10 October 2017

The Bollywood actor is also associated with sports as his son Abhishek Bachchan co-owns franchise teams in Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. Abhishek co-own Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL while Chennaiyin FC in ISL.

Amitabh has also been a very active social media user especially when an Indian sportsperson or team is playing at the global level.

