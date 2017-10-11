Virender Sehwag wishes ‘the greatest superstar of our country’ Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday

Special Coverage
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 on Wednesday and former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly wished the legend on his special day.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 on Wednesday and former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly wished the legend on his special day. Sehwag on his official Twitter account posted a photo that read, “Happy Birthday to the legend , the greatest superstar of our country, @SrBachchan . Baduuumbaaa #Happy75thBirthdayABSir” while Ganguly tweeted, “A very happy birthday to a superstar and a awesome gentleman…..ask me @SrBachchan.” Apart from the two former cricketers, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also wished the veteran Bollywood actor on his birthday.

 

 

The Bollywood actor is also associated with sports as his son Abhishek Bachchan co-owns franchise teams in Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. Abhishek co-own Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL while Chennaiyin FC in ISL.

Amitabh has also been a very active social media user especially when an Indian sportsperson or team is playing at the global level.

