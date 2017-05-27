Virender Sehwag wishes ‘real winner’ Ravi Shastri a happy birthday

Virender Sehwag makes a tweet on Ravi Shastri Birthday. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag makes a tweet on Ravi Shastri Birthday. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag who is known for his hilarious tweets has wished Ravi Shastri on his birthday in his own manner. Sehwag on his Twitter account wrote, “Hpy B’day @RaviShastriOfc ,just get a feeling that at 55,only 1result possible, Shastri ji has been the real winner.

Shaz-A Billion Feelings.”

Apart from Sehwag, fast bowler Irfan Pathan too wished the former Indian captain. He wrote,

“Apart from his all round skill in cricket he gave us lots of moments 2 cherish by his commentary 2.Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc #birthday.”

The former Indian all-rounder, Ravi Shastri turned 55 on Saturday. Shastri has played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs for India. Apart making his presence on the cricketing field, he has been a popular cricket commentator and was also appointed as Indian team’s director in 2014.

He was also named the player of the tournament, or as it was known, the Champion of Champions in Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket.

