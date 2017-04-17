Latest News
  • Virender Sehwag wishes Muttiah Muralitharan on his birthday; tweets ‘Happy Birthday to the great man’

Virender Sehwag wishes Muttiah Muralitharan on his birthday; tweets ‘Happy Birthday to the great man’

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has wished Muttiah Muralitharan on his birthday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 17, 2017 12:46 pm
Virender Sehwag, Virender Sehwag India, India Virender Sehwag, Virender Sehwag batting, Muttiah Muralitharan, Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka, Muttiah Muralitharan birthday, Muttiah Muralitharan bowling, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Virender Sehwag has earlier played for KXIP in IPL. (Source: Express Photo)

Known for his hilarious social media posts and tweets, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has wished legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan on his birthday in his own way. Sehwag took to his social media account and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the great man,who not only surprised batsman but himself looked surprised & batsman used to think ‘Maut Aaya Muralitharan’.”

 

Sehwag has been known for his hilarious tweets especially when he is wishing somebody on his birthday. Once while wishing England’s mainstay batsman Joe Root he wrote, ” Happy Birthday Joe Root.
All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots
@root66″.

 

Another hilarious one came from him when he tweeted, “Happy Birthday @shoaib100mph ,Chalti Firti Titanic,
Doobiyo Mat.
#IndiaIsGreat
#ShoaibKiBirthdayViruKiParty”.

 

The talented former batsman is presently busy with the Kings XI Punjab franchise as a head Cricket Operations & Strategy. The Glenn Maxwell-led side is sitting at the fifth position right now in the points table and will now be meeting defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hyderabad are just above Kings XI in the points table a number four while both the teams have a win and a loss under their belt so far in the competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TODAY

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore