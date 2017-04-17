Virender Sehwag wishes Muttiah Muralitharan on his birthday; tweets ‘Happy Birthday to the great man’

Virender Sehwag has earlier played for KXIP in IPL. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag has earlier played for KXIP in IPL. (Source: Express Photo)

Known for his hilarious social media posts and tweets, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has wished legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan on his birthday in his own way. Sehwag took to his social media account and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the great man,who not only surprised batsman but himself looked surprised & batsman used to think ‘Maut Aaya Muralitharan’.”

Happy Birthday to the great man,who not only surprised batsman but himself looked surprised & batsman used to think ‘Maut Aaya Muralitharan’ pic.twitter.com/nLgfsLpbp4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 17 April 2017

Sehwag has been known for his hilarious tweets especially when he is wishing somebody on his birthday. Once while wishing England’s mainstay batsman Joe Root he wrote, ” Happy Birthday Joe Root.

All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots

@root66″.

Happy Birthday Joe Root.

All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots@root66 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 30 December 2016

Another hilarious one came from him when he tweeted, “Happy Birthday @shoaib100mph ,Chalti Firti Titanic,

Doobiyo Mat.

#IndiaIsGreat

#ShoaibKiBirthdayViruKiParty”.

The talented former batsman is presently busy with the Kings XI Punjab franchise as a head Cricket Operations & Strategy. The Glenn Maxwell-led side is sitting at the fifth position right now in the points table and will now be meeting defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hyderabad are just above Kings XI in the points table a number four while both the teams have a win and a loss under their belt so far in the competition.

