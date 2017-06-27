Virender Sehwag wishes Dale ‘Steyn Gun’ on birthday

Dale Steyn is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury. (Source: Reuters file) Dale Steyn is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury. (Source: Reuters file)

Virender Sehwag and witty tweets especially wishing birthdays have become a commonplace now. He’s wished Sachin Tendulkar by referring to him as ‘God ji’, Joe Root by saying, “All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots” or Brian Lara with, “BC Lara ,kya tha Maara” which left many confused. On Tuesday, he wished South African seamer Dale Steyn on Twitter as the pacer turned 34 years old. In his tweet, India’s former explosive batsman and current applicant for the coach’s job wrote, “Happy Birthday Cricket’s James Bond, Steyn Gun @DaleSteyn62 .The stains you caused to the stumps and batsman’s toes can’t ever be erased .” He emphasised on the beaming yorkers and breathtakingly fast bowling that the Proteas seamer is known for.

Dale Steyn has not been picked for the South Africa four-Test series against England that begins on July 6. He has still not fully recovered from the shoulder injury which has kept him out of action since the end of 2016. AB de Villiers, another senior member, will also be absent while opting to recharge his batteries.

Happy Birthday Cricket's James Bond, Steyn Gun @DaleSteyn62 .The stains you caused to the stumps and batsman's toes can't ever be erased . pic.twitter.com/jHItGQlwz4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2017

In their absence, South Africa have named uncapped trio of Heino Kuhn, Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo in the squad. Faf du Plessis is named as captain for the series but he could miss the opening Test due to the birth of his child in early July. Dean Elgar will captain the side in the warm-up match against England Lions and will come in as a stand-in captain should Faf not play the opening Test.

