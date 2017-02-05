Virender Sehwag wishes Bhuvneshwar Kumar ‘Happy Birthday’ through witty tweet

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 59 ODIs and has taken 61 wickets while he has claimed 42 wickets in 16 Tests. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 59 ODIs and has taken 61 wickets while he has claimed 42 wickets in 16 Tests.

As Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates his 27th birthday on Sunday, former cricketer and commentator Virender Sehwag, known for his witty tweets, wished the Indian pacer in his style.

“Biwi ka mood-swing aur Bhuvi ka inswing, outswing achhe achhon ko samajh nahi aata.

Swing It like Bhuvi,” tweeted Sehwag.

(Wife’s mood-swing and Bhuvneshwar’s in-swing, out-swing are hard to understand for most people. Swing it like Bhuvi.)

Bhuvneshwar has made the difference in a wayward Indian seam attack as he capped a brilliant opening spell with tight bowling in the death.

He missed the first one-day against England but played last two ODIs, and helped India win the three-match series 2-1.

He plays for Uttar Pradesh in first-class cricket while he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

The right-arm medium pacer has played for Pune Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore before joining Sunrisers.

He has played 59 one-day internationals and has taken 61 wickets while he has claimed 42 wickets in 16 Tests.

In the Indian Premier League, he has 108 wickets to his name in 102 matches.

