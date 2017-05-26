Virender Sehwag goes down memory lane, uploads ‘bat carpentry’ pic with Yuvraj Singh

Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were a part of the Indian team that won ICC World Cup 2011. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were a part of the Indian team that won ICC World Cup 2011. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag on Friday shared a picture with Yuvraj Singh on his Twitter account that would surely make the Indian cricket fans nostalgic.

Sehwag tweeted, “Chop your own wood and it will warm you twice. Bat carpentry #yaadein.”

Chop your own wood and it will warm you twice. Bat carpentry #yaadein pic.twitter.com/HkzbtiAhW9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 May 2017

Both Sehwag and Yuvraj had played a lot of cricket for the Indian side. The two were a part of the Indian team that lifted the Natwest Trophy in 2002 as well as they donned the Indian jersey during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 which India shared with hosts Sri Lanka. Both of them also played a clinical role in India’s World T20 triumph in 2007.

But the most remarkable moment for the two Indian players came when India lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 after beating Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium. The teams in World T20 and World Cup 2011 played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Sehwag has bid adieu to the game while Yuvraj is with the Indian side that will take part in ICC Champions Trophy which is set to begin from June 1. India will begin their campaign from June 4 against Pakistan.

