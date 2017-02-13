Twitter is my field, so I enjoy writing about people here: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag says that now he enjoys writing for the people. Virender Sehwag says that now he enjoys writing for the people.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels his tweets get so much attention because he speaks his heart out, and is not afraid of anybody. Speaking at Hindustan Times Palate Fest and Hindustan Times Imagine Fest 2017, the former dashing opener said, “Now there is no fear, no BCCI, no match referees to deduct fees or put a (match) ban from playing. Twitter is my field, so I enjoy writing about people here,” he said. He added that he is enjoying his job as a commentator.

On some of his favorite Twitter trolls, the cricketer said he enjoyed trolling British journalist Piers Morgan as he could not tolerate anything spoken “against” India.

Country with 1.2 billion people wildly celebrates 2 losing medals. How embarrassing is that? http://t.co/FYSBM7ErAf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 24 August 2016

We cherish every small happiness

But Eng who invented Cricket,&yet2win a WC,still continue to playWC.Embarrassing? http://t.co/0mzP4Ro8H9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 24 August 2016

Meanwhile, the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ also gave insights on how he managed to keep his nerve in high-pressure situations. Sehwag said he used to pull himself back from the game and devote his attention to movies and giving time to family members. “Sometimes, we should not try too hard. When I was dropped from Indian cricket team, I never used to practice cricket. I knew I needed to relax a bit to get my momentum back and it used to work,” he said.

When someone from the audience asked him about his favourite captain, he named Saurav Ganguly as the top in the league and hoped that Virat Kohli will break all the records of former India captain MS Dhoni.

Sehwag also added that Muttiah Muralitharan was one bowler he feared most. “It was difficult playing him, both due to his bowling action and his length.”

