Virender Sehwag tweets after assault on CRPF jawan: ‘This is unacceptable’

After Gautam Gambhir, it is Virender Sehwag who has criticised those behind the assault on CRPF jawans.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2017 4:31 pm
A day after a video showing Kashmir youth hitting and slapping Indian paramilitary personnel who were returning after election duty in Srinagar went viral, former cricketer Virender Sehwag slammed those behind the assault. Sehwag took to social media and tweeted, “This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai.”

Earlier, it was Gautam Gambhir who criticized the acts carried out by the Kashmiri youths. He said, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives (sic)”.

In his second tweet, Gambhir reminded the “anti-Indians” what the Indian flag stands for. “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” he wrote in his tweet.

The aggressive striker of the cricket ball, Sehwag has been one name in the cricketing fraternity who is known for opening up on the Twitter and especially when it’s about the Indian army.

Earlier in the year, Sehwag took a dig at Gurmehar Kaur who on her Twitter account uploaded a photo that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, War killed him.”

Replying to this tweet, Sehwag further tweeted back with a placard in his hands that read, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

  1. S
    Saleem Aijaz Najee
    Apr 13, 2017 at 4:42 pm
    Raping Kashmiri women,burning their homes,blinding children ......us that acceptable
    Reply

