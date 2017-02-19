Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan, congratulates India eves on thumping victory

India have qualified for the finals unbeaten. (Source: twitter) India have qualified for the finals unbeaten. (Source: twitter)

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian team for their comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. India dismissed Pakistan for a meagre 67 runs on the back of Ekta Bisht’s five-wicket-haul. They have thus qualified for the final of the qualifiers unbeaten and will South Africa.

“Congratulations for defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s World Cup qualifier 2017 . Ab to Aadat Si Hai !” said Sehwag in his tweet.

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s World Cup qualifier 2017 #IndvPak .

Ab to Aadat Si Hai ! pic.twitter.com/PiK3uhPiL1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 February 2017

While the ‘aadat’ that Sehwag mentioned could indicate India eves’ unbeaten run in the tournament, it could also be a pointer to India’s continuing domination over Pakistan in ICC tournaments.

On Sunday, India were so dominant with the ball that only two Pakistan players managed to get to double figures. On the other hand, India rode on responsible knocks from Deepti Sharma (29 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (24) to reach the target with 165 balls to spare. Deepti and Harmanpreet put on a solid 42 runs together for the third wicket.

But the star for India was Ekta Bisht who took five wickets for just eight runs in 10 overs.

