Virender Sehwag trolls Parthiv Patel before wicketkeeper responds in epic fashion

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has garnered a reputation for being witty and funny on social media. The 39-year old is known for passing on the funniest trolls and has also developed his unique way of wishing people on birthdays and anniversaries. But sometimes, even the cricket-turned-commentator ends up being on the receiving end of a troll, and that is precisely what happened on Wednesday during an interaction on Twitter with wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel.

In a tweet, Sehwag posted a photo of hand-shaped rotis along with the caption, “Nayi naveli dulhan aayi, pati bola apne haath ki bani roti khilao (The new bride comes in, the husband asked her to make roti from her hands).” The former Indian batsman then went a step ahead and posted the same photo, tagging Parthiv Patel and asked him whether he would like to use them as wicketkeeping gloves. “Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon (Parthiv, do you have wicketkeeping gloves or should I send them to you),” he said.

In a response to the tweet, Patel, who is part of India’s squad for the ongoing Test series against South Africa as a reserve wicketkeeper responded that maybe Sehwag could use them to protect himself in Delhi winters. “Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege.. (I have my perfectly-shaped gloves with me, you keep it with yourself… if the temperature goes down in Delhi, they may prove to be useful),” he wrote.

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! http://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 January 2018

Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege… — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) 10 January 2018

It is the first time Patel is included in India’s tour to South Africa, but with Wriddhiman Saha in an excellent form behind the stumps, it is highly unlikely the left-handed batsman will get a chance to be in the playing XI unless Saha develops an injury. India suffered a 72 run defeat in the first Test in Cape Town and are trailing 1-0 in 3-match Test series. The second Test between India and South Africa in Centurion will start from Saturday.

