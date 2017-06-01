Latest News

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody apply for India coach’s job

Anil Kumble's tenure as the India cricket coach expired on May 31 and his one-year contract is unlikely to be extended amid dispute with the team over his way of functioning that has been questioned by India captain Virat Kohli.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 1, 2017 6:48 pm
virender sehwag, india cricket coach, india coach, india coach applicants, cricket news, sports news, indian express Virender Sehwag has been spotted with CoA members in England during the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Related News

Former India batsman and explosive opener Virender Sehwag is among the marquee names to have applied for the coach’s job to head the Indian cricket team. Other names in the picture to have also applied for the position are Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Doda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.

BCCI had invited interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach’ for the Senior India Men’s Cricket Team with a deadline of May 31.

The cricket board are looking to fill in for Anil Kumble amid rumours of rift within the team [read details here]. His one-year contract with the team, despite seeing a winning Test run, was recently embroiled in hush-hush debate over style of functioning that was objectionable for India captain Virat Kohli.

More Related News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I always dreamt big. I wanted cars...and the only way I could get that was through my sport 