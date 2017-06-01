Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody apply for India coach’s job

Virender Sehwag has been spotted with CoA members in England during the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag has been spotted with CoA members in England during the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Former India batsman and explosive opener Virender Sehwag is among the marquee names to have applied for the coach’s job to head the Indian cricket team. Other names in the picture to have also applied for the position are Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Doda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.

BCCI had invited interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach’ for the Senior India Men’s Cricket Team with a deadline of May 31.

The cricket board are looking to fill in for Anil Kumble amid rumours of rift within the team [read details here]. His one-year contract with the team, despite seeing a winning Test run, was recently embroiled in hush-hush debate over style of functioning that was objectionable for India captain Virat Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd