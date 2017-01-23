Virender Sehwag to head Cricket Operations & Strategy for Kings XI Punjab

Virender Sehwag will also be Kings XI Punjab’s brand ambassador. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag will also be Kings XI Punjab’s brand ambassador. (Source: File)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is currently the mentor of Kings XI Punjab, will also be the team’s head of Cricket Operations and Strategy in the upcoming IPL season.

Along with that, he will also be the franchise’s Brand Ambassador.

“It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag has been with Kings XI Punjab since IPL 8. This will be his third year of association with the franchise.

Commenting on the appointment, Promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, “With Viru’s vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season.

“We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role.”