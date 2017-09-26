Virender Sehwag thanks Sachin Tendulkar for gifting BMW worth Rs 1.14 crore

Virender Sehwag has stated multiple times that Sachin Tendulkar is an idol for him. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag has stated multiple times that Sachin Tendulkar is an idol for him. (Source: Twitter)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag thanked Sachin Tendulkar for gifting him a BMW 7 series. Sehwag posted a pic on his Twitter account thanking his long time Indian team mate and opening partner for the car which is a BMW 730 Ld, The cost of the car in India is a whopping Rs 1.14 crore.

“Thank you @sachin_rt paaji and @bmwindia .Grateful for this !” said Sehwag in his caption. Sehwag and Sachin were India’s opening pair for a fair bit of their careers, most notably in the 2003 ICC World Cup. The two are known to share a warm relationship with. At the time of Sehwag’s retirement from the sport, Sachin had said that he is a “true champion” and that he was an absolute joy to play alongside. Sehwag has repeatedly stated that Sachin was an inspiration to him while making his way to the Indian team and a good friend off the pitch.

Sehwag on the other hand, recently called Sachin a man “who could stop time in India” while wishing him on his 44th birthday. While Sachin remained an integral part of the Indian squad until the time he retired, Sehwag faded away with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma taking up his opening slot. His inconsistent form with the bat in the latter half of his career also did not help and thus, Sehwag retired from cricket without a proper send-off.

