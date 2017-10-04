Virender Sehwag talks about Virat Kohli’s batting and what the Indian skipper needs to learn from Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli scored 180 in the recent ODI series against Australia and returned with a highest of 92. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 180 in the recent ODI series against Australia and returned with a highest of 92. (Source: AP)

India dominated Australia in the recently concluded five-ODI series which the hosts convincingly won 4-1. The openers and Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in team’s consistent run. For Virat Kohli, it was a series without a hundred as the Indian skipper returned with 180 runs from the five ODIs. The right-hander

Virat Kohli accumulated 180 runs from the five ODIs against Australia and the skipper didn’t touch the three-figure mark. The right-hander fell short of a hundred at the Eden Gardens when he was dismissed for 92. In an interaction with India TV, Virender Sehwag said there has been no drop in Kohli’s batting after captaincy and it has only improved.

“We all should look forward to the upcoming series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka where we can expect Virat to score big runs again for India. He is a champion player and knowing his capabilities, he’ll soon score a big hundred for his team,” said the former India opener.

“I personally think Virat’s intensity has increased after becoming captain of India. While commentating, we have seen the stats of Virat which speaks in itself about his calibre, his numbers have been phenomenal after taking over the role of the Indian team’s skipper,” added Sehwag.

Sehwag further added that it’s just a matter of few games and there is nothing wrong with Kohli’s form or batting.

“If we take into account the factor of the law of averages than these things tend to happen in cricket. So it’s just a matter of a few games and there is nothing wrong with Kohli’s form,” said Sehwag.

The series saw Kohli play too much towards the third-man region. Sehwag felt these shots have never been the Indian skipper’s strengths.

“Earlier, Virat has shown no urgency to play towards third-man, in this series he has tried such shots which have not been his strengths in the past. He should have converted his 92 at Edens into a big score as he was set at that time and playing brilliantly,” said Sehwag.

Sehwag, who had a successful partnership with Sachin Tendulkar at top of the order for India, revealed the little master told him to not throw his wicket away in search of a single.

“Tendulkar always used to tell that we should never throw away our wicket while trying a single. If we threw our wicket for a single or through a run-out than it means we are not putting any price behind our scalp. It’s better to play a dot ball or wait for the loose delivery, we should always learn to value our wicket,” said Sehwag.

