Virender Sehwag, Ross Taylor involved in epic banter after New Zealand win

New Zealand ensured a comfortable victory over India in the opening ODI on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The routine win in the end came courtesy a 200-run stand between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham for the fourth wicket as they chased the 281 run target with relative ease. It gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

Latham remained unbeaten on 103 runs while Taylor perished on 95 with the winning line in sight. However, Taylor’s persistence and steady approach earned him plaudits from Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik in the post-match media interactions. Also among those who stood up and applauded was former India captain Virender Sehwag who complimented Ross but in his usual witty way.

The duo indulged in epic banter after the contest with Sehwag emphasising on Taylors’ name and its phonetic resemblance to tailor which translates to ‘darji’ in Urdu. It all began with Sehwag saying, “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders . #indvsnz” to which Taylor quipped, “Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali”.

It continued with Sehwag replying, “Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :)” and Taylor asking, “Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali 😜?”. Sehwag continued the conversation by complimenting Taylors’ partnership stitching skills. “No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor”, he commented further.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :) http://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor http://t.co/WDInvXL4EW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

The second and third ODI in the series are scheduled to be played on October 25 and October 29 before the action switches to T20 games scheduled for November 1, November 4 and November 7.

