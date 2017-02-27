Virender Sehwag replies to Kargil martyr’s daughter post Ramjas College violence

Virender Sehwag tweeted on Sunday his alleged response to the Ramjas college violence. Virender Sehwag tweeted on Sunday his alleged response to the Ramjas college violence.

Virender Sehwag was notorious for letting his bat do the talking on the field of play with unorthodox style of play and massive hitting even in Test matches. And ever since retiring from the cricket field, Sehwag has taken over the role of being a commentator, a cricket expert, and a social media — specifically Twitter — star. His opinion draws attention from various spheres with the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ tweeting his opinion on variety of topics. His tweeting style veers on the witty kind with incredible style of extending birthday wishes and engaging in banter with the likes of Piers Morgan after India’s disappointing show at the Olympics.

On Sunday night, Viru shared his own version of the placard wielding pictures post the Ramjas College violence. The placard read, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did”, along with the message, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi”.

This comes after violence on the Ramjas College campus when students and teachers clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members after the latter disrupted a session of the two-day seminar on Bastar over the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid.

Days after this incident, Gurmehar Kaur – daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh – changed her Facebook profile picture to one with her holding a placard that says, “I AM A STUDENT OF DELHI UNIVERSITY. I AM NOT AFRAID OF ABVP. I AM NOT ALONE. EVERY STUDENT OF INDIA IS WITH ME. #FIGHTBACKDU #STUDENTSAGAINSTABVP”. A year back, she had also participated in a video in which she held up yet another controversial card that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him”.

While Sehwag’s tweet did not refer to the Ramjas violence, ABVP or Kaur directly, it is believed that it was in response to her stance on the issue.

The tweet was further shared by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and it brought this response from Kaur:

@RandeepHooda @ShekharGupta @virendersehwag political pawn? I can think. I don’t support violence perpetuated on students? Is that so wrong. — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) 26 February 2017

Twitterati had a mixed response to Sehwag and Hooda being critical of Kaur and inciting further internet abuse her way.