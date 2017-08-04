Virender Sehwag remembers his hidden batting partner Kishore Kumar on 86th birthday

Virender Sehwag had reportedly admitted that he was singing songs sung by Kishore Kumar while scoring a double hundred. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag had reportedly admitted that he was singing songs sung by Kishore Kumar while scoring a double hundred. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag is well known for his unique wishes and celebrations of birthdays of eminent persons. On Friday Sehwag took to Twitter and wishes legendary singer Kishore Kumar and wrote, “On his birth anniversary, remembering my hidden batting partner #KishoreKumar “Chala jaata hoon, Kisi ki dhun me, Dhadakte dil ke taraane liye,”.

On his birth anniversary,remembering my hidden batting partner #KishoreKumar

Chala jaata hoon, Kisi ki dhun me, Dhadakte dil ke taraane liye pic.twitter.com/6oCTdGYY7o — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 August 2017

Sehwag, who is known for his destructive batting, is known to sing songs of Kishore Kumar while destroying the opposition bowlers.During an All Stars match he was caught humming a tune. Even when he scored his double century in ODI cricket, Sehwag had admitted that he was singing songs sung by Kishore Kumar.

Earlier, this month Sehwag had also wished Sourav Ganguly in his trademark style when he wrote, “Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket, I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada. He then went on to add, ” “Pro Tip-While with Dada, best to be on his leg side.On the offside, ball or human it’s a boundary. In this pic, Bat is on his left.”

Sehwag was recently in the news when he had applied for the role of team India’s coach. However, he failed to make the cut as Ravi Shastri bagged the top job.

