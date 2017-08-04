Latest News

Virender Sehwag remembers his hidden batting partner Kishore Kumar on 86th birthday

Sehwag, who is known for his destructive batting, is known to sing songs of Kishore Kumar while destroying the opposition bowlers. During an All Stars match, a few years ago, he was caught humming a tune while batting.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 4, 2017 5:14 pm
virender sehwag, indian express Virender Sehwag had reportedly admitted that he was singing songs sung by Kishore Kumar while scoring a double hundred. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag is well known for his unique wishes and celebrations of birthdays of eminent persons. On Friday Sehwag took to Twitter and wishes legendary singer Kishore Kumar and wrote, “On his birth anniversary, remembering my hidden batting partner #KishoreKumar “Chala jaata hoon, Kisi ki dhun me, Dhadakte dil ke taraane liye,”.

Sehwag, who is known for his destructive batting, is known to sing songs of Kishore Kumar while destroying the opposition bowlers.During an All Stars match he was caught humming a tune. Even when he scored his double century in ODI cricket, Sehwag had admitted that he was singing songs sung by Kishore Kumar.

Earlier, this month Sehwag had also wished Sourav Ganguly in his trademark style when he wrote, “Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket, I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada. He then went on to add, ” “Pro Tip-While with Dada, best to be on his leg side.On the offside, ball or human it’s a boundary. In this pic, Bat is on his left.”

Sehwag was recently in the news when he had applied for the role of team India’s coach. However, he failed to make the cut as Ravi Shastri bagged the top job.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 