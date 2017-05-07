Latest News
Virender Sehwag shares old memories of playing chess with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Sir Vivian Richards

Virender Sehwag uploaded what has to be one of the most iconic cricket images you will get to see.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 7, 2017 5:42 pm
Sir Vivian Richards and Sachin Tendulkar are considered the greatest of players of their times. (Source: Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, on Sunday, uploaded an old picture of him sitting with Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies great Vivian Richards and a young Yuvraj Singh. The four are pictured enjoying a game of chess in what has to be one of the most iconic cricket images you will get to see.

“Move in Silence , Speak only when it’s time to say Checkmate,” said Sehwag in his caption. The image shows the West Indies great making a move as Sehwag, Tendulkar and Yuvraj watch on. It is unclear which year this image has been taken from but it does look like Sir Viv was giving the three Indians a hard time on the chess board.

It is an image that would be an instant favourite among cricket enthusiasts. Sir Vivian Richards and Sachin Tendulkar are considered the greatest of players of their times while Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag have broke new grounds in limited overs cricket during their careers.

Richards was an integral part of the great West Indies team that dominated cricket during the 1970’s and the 80’s. His aggressive approach to batting is something that is cited by Tendulkar as a major inspiration for his own style. Tendulkar had also recently admitted that it was the West Indies great who had persuaded him to not retire after India’s disastrous 2007 ICC World Cup campaign.

