‘Virender Sehwag only Indian to score triple century in Tests’: DDCA forgets Karun Nair’s 303* vs England

Virender Sehwag gate at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Express photo) Virender Sehwag gate at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Express photo)

Delhi District Cricket Association on Tuesday named the Gate 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as the “Virender Sehwag” gate. But, with an error. The gate of was named Virender Sehwag but in the achievements column, DDCA referred to Sehwag as the “only Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in Test matches.”

India have two players who have scored triple centuries in Test cricket. While Sehwag is the first player to hit a triple century in Test cricket from India, Karun Nair is the lastest. Nair hit a triple century against England in Chennai.

DDCA honours @virendersehwag , forgets @karun126’s triple hundred. On Gate No 2, “ only Indian to score 300 in Tests”. New board maybe pic.twitter.com/jrFlTLguUM — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) 31 October 2017

Sehwag is the only Indian to score two triple centuries in Test cricket for India. He also later addressed the media and said that it was a great honour to have a gate named after him at the ground where he has played most of his cricket in younger days.

During a small function, Sehwag expressed his thoughts on the honour, he said, “It is a great honour and today we have a gate named after a cricketer but later we can have dressing room, stands and other things named after cricketers. It’s a good thing and positive move from DDCA. I had a wish that whenever such a function happens, we should call all the cricketers who have represented Delhi and India.”

Sehwag also said that any young cricketer entering the stadium through the gate will get motivated after reading his name. “Any young cricketer will get motivated reading the name. Virender Sehwag played here as a kid and when he left there is a gate named after him so if I can also play for U19, U16, U23 or Ranji for Delhi and then represent India, then a gate, stand or something will be after my name,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd