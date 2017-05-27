Virender Sehwag ‘salutes’ Indian Army for killing top Hizbul Mujahideen commander

Virender Sehwag has never shied away from showing his support for the Army and the country. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag has never shied away from showing his support for the Army and the country. (Source: Express Photo)

Virender Sehwag commended the Indian Army on Saturday for their work in Tral that saw Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, and successor to former leader Burhan Wani, killed in an encounter. The encounter took place in Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

MORE: Sabzar Bhat killed: Burhan Wani’s successor gunned down in Tral encounter; six terrorists killed in separate incident

“Great job by the Indian Army in Tral today. Salute!” said Sehwag in his tweet. The encounter began late Friday night when the security forces and terrorists were involved in a brief exchange of gunfire. Later, as the terrorists took shelter in the village, the CRPF and the army laid a cordon around the village and began attempts to flush the terrorists.

Great job by the Indian Army in Tral today.

Salute ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 May 2017

Sehwag has never shied away from showing his support for the army and the country. Among other issues, the former Indian batsman has tweeted actively in support of the army. Recently, he tweeted, “There is no country as safe as India.Is desh ki mitti ki baat hi alag hai. Best wishes to #Uzma &welcome back to the most incredible country.” He said in a tweet the day after Uzma Ahmed who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man during her visit to the country, returned to India.

After a video went viral of the Indian army personnel being assaulted in Kashmir, Sehwag also made a tweet condemning the incident and voicing his support for the army.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd