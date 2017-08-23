Only in Express

Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif call for accountability after train derailments

The first incident happened when 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed near Muzzafarnagar leaving over 20 passengers dead and 97 injured. The recent incident witnessed nine coaches of Kaifyat Express derailed which resulted in more than 70 people injured.

Within a span of four days, two trains have derailed on India’s massive railway network which has claimed lives of over 20 people and left over a hundred passengers injured. Following these accidents, former cricketers have called for some accountability from the government and the ministers over the hapless response to the crisis.

One of the best opening batsmen India produced, Virender Sehwag wrote on his Twitter account, “Being on time was difficult enough,now trains struggling even to be on track.No accountability.Wish human lives valued more,”. While Mohammed Kaif condemned the lives lost with the cavalier attitude, “2 train derailments within a week.There has to be an accountability.”Chalta hai” attitude isappointing.Innocent lives lost,” he wrote.

The first incident happened on August 19 when 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed near Muzzafarnagar, in western Uttar Pradesh, leaving over 20 passengers dead and 97 injured. The recent incident witnessed nine coaches of Kaifyat Express derailed in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in more than 70 people getting injured.

In the aftermath of the two derailments, Railway Board chairman AK Mital tendered his resignation. It is still unclear whether it has been accepted by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu or not.

In the last five years in India, 53 per cent of the 586 accidents were because of train derailments. The worst accident happened in November, 2016, when 150 passengers died after the Indore-Patna Express derailed.

