Troll asks Kaif to remove Mohammad from name for hailing ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav, cricketer gives befitting reply

Virender Sehwag applauded the decision by ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag applauded the decision by ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express Photo)

In a big diplomatic win for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the execution of former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav until further notice. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. India had last week moved the ICJ seeking immediate measures by the top court against the death sentence.

The momentary decision by the ICJ resulted in jubilation as the family of Jadhav distributed sweets and burst crackers after getting the news of relief. The joy also transcended to cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag who hailed the judgement on twitter. However, some trolls tried to spoil their mood. But both the cricketers gave befitting replies. Sehwag simply wrote, “Satyamev Jayate ! #KulbhushanJadhav” while Kaif wrote, “Congratulations India. Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed. #KulbhushanJadhav”.

Sehwag’s tweet saw a response by a certain user who replied, “You guys hv less brains? The final decision yet to come and even though icj stays whtever we ll hang him go where ever on ur choic#pak”. To which Sehwag, cheekily and yet defiantly replied, “In your dreams ,just like beating India in a World Cup. Kutta Paalo, Billi Paali, galat fahmi mat paalo. #KulbushanJadhav”.

Satyamev Jayate !#KulbhushanJadhav — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 18 May 2017

In your dreams ,just like beating India in a World Cup.

Kutta Paalo, Billi Paali, galat fahmi mat paalo. #KulbushanJadhav http://t.co/k8WKLwBR4Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 18 May 2017

Kaif, though, received a more personal response with a user asking him to remove ‘Mohammad’ from his name. “Please remove Mohammad from your name first !”, wrote the user. But Kaif had a crisp reply ready for him when he said, “Wow ! If I support India’s victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means “full of life” , you need to get one.”

Congratulations India.

Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed.#KulbhushanJadhav — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 May 2017

Wow ! If I support India’s victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means “full of life” , you need to get one. http://t.co/eJrAqNioA2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 May 2017

