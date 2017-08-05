Virender Sehwag meets members of Indian Womens cricket team, see pic

Virender Sehwag met members of the Indian women’s team. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag met members of the Indian women’s team. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag met the Indian women’s team which played in the finals of the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup at Lords. While India did lose in the finals they won a lot of hearts by their spirited performances. Since returning from the campaign the team has been going places and meeting several eminent personalities in India. The meeting with the former India player was confirmed when Sehwag tweeted a picture saying, “What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud.@ImHarmanpreet, @vedakmurthy08 Jhulan, Ekta, Poonam & Rajeshwari”.

What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud.@ImHarmanpreet , @vedakmurthy08 Jhulan, Ekta,Poonam & Rajeshwari pic.twitter.com/2oG1oXbHvf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 August 2017

After the meeting, Harmanpreet Kaur thanked Sehwag for hosting them and wrote,” Thank You @virendersehwag Paaji for hosting us, It was our pleasure to Entertain the Entertainer.”

Thank You @virendersehwag Paaji for hosting us, It was our pleasure to Entertain the Entertainer. 🙂 http://t.co/niM14p8l5e — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) 4 August 2017

It may be recalled here that the Indians women’s team had a terrific World Cup campaign where they defeated heavyweights like Australia and South Africa. The tournament saw the players emerge as stars when they smashed quite a few brilliant innings. Young Smiri Manadhana lit up the campaign in the beginning of the campaign while Harmanpreet Kaur stood out for her match-winning 171 against Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup. It was her innings which saw India through to its second World cup. However, they failed to cross the last hurdle and ended up as runners up.

