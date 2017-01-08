Virender Sehwag makes a mistake while trolling news website

The airline themselves were pretty sporting about the entire mix up. (Source: twitter) The airline themselves were pretty sporting about the entire mix up. (Source: twitter)

Virender Sehwag has built a reputation for his tongue in cheek personality on twitter. From British anchor Piers Morgan to many of his former team mates, there are very few who have escaped the former Indian opener’s wry sense of humour. So when UAE news website Emirates 24/7 mistakenly uploaded actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo while intending meaning it to be MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag didn’t waste any time in trolling them. Only this time, he had made a mistake himself by mistaking the news website to be Emirates Airline.

.@Emirates247 I am flying with you in a while , hope you don’t allow him to board instead of me. pic.twitter.com/arF5WZ7qEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 January 2017

“I am flying with you in a while , hope you don’t allow him to board instead of me,” said Sehwag in his tweet, clearly intending for to answer the airliner. The airliner themselves were pretty sporting about the whole mix up.

@virendersehwag No worries, we’ve got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us. @Emirates247 pic.twitter.com/lTzWQWeYFZ — Emirates airline (@emirates) 8 January 2017

“No worries, we’ve got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us,” said the airline in a tweet. The website was had put out a story on Virat Kohli replacing MS Dhoni as ODI and T20 captain. The latter had announced his decision to step down from the position of India’s limited overs captain a few days ahead of their three match ODI series against England started.

