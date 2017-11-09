Virender Sehwag made a member of NADA’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel

Virender Sehwag has been made a member of ADAP. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag has been made a member of ADAP. (Source: File)

Legendary opener Virender Sehwag and former Delhi player Vinay Lamba have been made members of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) of the NADA in a rare instance of cricketers being roped in for such committees.

Sehwag and Lamba, who played 76 first-class matches for Delhi between 1967 and 1981, are in the six-member panel headed by retired judge R V Easwar.

The other members are senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, Dr Naveen Dang and Harsh Mahajan. The panel had a two-hour long meeting today but Sehwag did not attend it,

according to sources.

The NADA also appointed members of Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) which has international sportspersons like Kunjarani Devi (weightlifting), Akhil Kumar (boxing), Reeth Abraham (athletics), Jagbir Singh (hockey) and Rohit Rajpal (tennis).

The ADDP will be headed by retired district and sessions judge Kuldeep Singh. The other members are Manik Dogra (advocate), Nalin Kohli (advocate) and Bina Gupta (advocate), and Surbhi Mehta (advocate), Vinod Dogra, Dr Ankit Sharma and Dr Chengappa.

As per norm, any doping case is first heard by the ADDP and then the matter is referred to ADAP.

