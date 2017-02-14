Virender Sehwag responds to criticism on social media, read what he tweeted

While there were many congratulatory tweets for India’s blind cricket team, Virender Sehwag’s attracted most attention on the social media. While there were many congratulatory tweets for India’s blind cricket team, Virender Sehwag’s attracted most attention on the social media.

Responding to the criticism by social media, for his choice of words in the congratulatory message to the Blind Cricket team, Virender Sehwag on Tuesday expressed his views by tweeting “Gaurav Pandhi Better do some research before commenting. But research &media/you don’t go hand in hand. It is their official campaign theme.”

Sehwag gave the reason for using the #othermeninblue and said it was part of their “official campaign theme” and not a term which the the former India opener coined for the victorious Indian blind cricket team.

While wishes poured in from several sections of the society, it was Virender Sehwag’s tweet which got a flak on social media. Skipper Ajay Reddy also questioned the use of the word ‘other’ and said that tweets like Sehwag’s, where the former India cricketer deemed the blind cricket team as ‘other men in blue’, do not serve as a good example. “We wear the same blue jersey, represent the same tri-colour and play with equal pride and passion then why term us as ‘other’? It is appreciable that he congratulated us but then we are no others”, he said and added, “We too are the men in blue”.

The Indian blind cricket team thumped Pakistan by nine wickets to comfortably defend their T20 Blind Cricket World Cup title on Sunday. Set to chase 198, India gunned down the modest total and lost just one wicket in the process. This was India’s second T20 Blind Cricket World Cup title as they also managed to win the last edition. The recent win was a comprehensive one as the Indian unit.

