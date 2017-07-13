Virender Sehwag goes holidaying to Canada after missing out on India coach’s job

Virender Sehwag shared pictures of his holiday to Canada. (Source: Instagram) Virender Sehwag shared pictures of his holiday to Canada. (Source: Instagram)

After a dramatic and suspense-filled India cricket coach selection process in which Ravi Shastri emerged as the chosen one and Virender Sehwag, who was a strong contender for the job and didn’t make things easy for the selection committee, was left to wonder what it could have been. The duo were interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman in person. And as per reports, Sehwag and Shastri remained the top options for BCCI and CAC but in the end it was the word of the team captain Virat Kohli that tipped the balance in Shastri’s favour. Earlier Shastri had worked with the Indian team in the capacity of Team Director.

But now with the selection process done and dusted, Sehwag has opted to take a breather after coming under strenuous media spotlight. The flashy former India batsman posted pictures while on holiday in Canada. He took to Instagram to share his picture with the caption, “Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries.” He posted another photo while standing inside a store while being all smiles.

Sehwag, after retiring from the game, has kept his association by commentating on a few games. But most of the media attention that comes his way now is garnered with his incredible activity on social media – especially Twitter – where he has carved a niche for himself with lovely wordplay, trolling others and bringing notice to societal issues.

