Virender Sehwag goes down memory lane, shares picture with ‘Dilliboys’

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag went down memory lane and shared a picture with Ishant Sharma, Amith Mishra, Gautam Gambhir and others. Sehwag who is known for his hilarious social media posts missed out on being appointed as India's head coach.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 11, 2017 2:50 pm
Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Gautam Gambhir Viredner Sehwag shared a picture with his former teammates. (Source: Instagram)
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag went down memory lane and shared a picture with Ishant Sharma, Amith Mishra, Gautam Gambhir and others that was captioned, “#dilliboys #puraaniyaadein.” Sehwag who is known for his hilarious social media posts missed out on being appointed as India’s head coach. He lost the race to Ravi Shastri.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma is with Indian team in Sri Lanka who are touring the island country for three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I. The Virat Kohli-led side has already taken an unassailable lead in Test series after winning the first two matches while they are scheduled to begin the quest in third encounter from Saturday in Pallekele.

Earlier, the right-handed aggressive opener took a break and flew away to Canada for a break with family.  He took to Instagram to share his picture with the caption, “Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries.” Since his retirement, Sehwag has continued his association with the game and he is often seen commentating during tournaments.

Not only commentary, the right-hander was even appointed as head of Cricket Operations and Strategy in the 2017 edition of Indian Premier League. “It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them,” Sehwag said earlier,

