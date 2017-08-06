Virender Sehwag gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, see pics

Virender Sehwag shared a picture with MS Dhoni. Virender Sehwag shared a picture with MS Dhoni.

First Sunday of August and it’s Friendship Day. From celebrities to sportsperson, people wished each other on social media. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also wished on the occasion on his social media accounts. On his Instagram account, Sehwag posted a photo with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Sehwag’s photo is an old picture from his playing days with Dhoni. Both Sehwag and Dhoni were part of the Indian teams which won the World T20 and 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. In fact, Dhoni was captain of both the teams.

Dhoni, the only captain to win World T20, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy, also captained the Indian team to the top of Test rankings and Sehwag played an instrumental role in that campaign.

But, in 2012, reports of a rift between the two emerged. Though Sehwag has denied this many a times, reports at that time suggested that Sehwag, alongwith Gautam Gambhir, did not share a good relating with the then captain Dhoni.

During the Tri-series in Australia, Dhoni had called that “seniors of the team were slow fielders” to which Sehwag also commented later in the series.

Sehwag was touted as the captain of the Indian team by many after Rahul Dravid stepped down in 2007 but Dhoni, younger that Sehwag, was handed the captaincy the Indian team. He then led Indian team to 2007 World T20 title win in South Africa.

