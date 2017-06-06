Virender Sehwag forwards two-line resume, BCCI demands a elaborate version

In his first resume, Sehwag had just written about his familiarity with the players. In his first resume, Sehwag had just written about his familiarity with the players.

Virender Sehwag had sent in a two-line application for the job of India coach before he was persuaded to submit a full resume by the Indian cricket board. His application just said that he is a ‘mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before’.

“Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview,” source in the BCCI informed The Indian Express on Monday.

Apart from the incumbent Anil Kumble and Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former India cricketers Dodda Ganesh and domestic veteran Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job. It is learnt that Kumble will have to appear once again in front of CAC and go through the interview process, just like Ravi Shastri had done last year.

Sehwag was in Edgbaston in England for the India vs Pakistan game for commentary but has flown back to India to do his commentary from the studio. The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of erstwhile legends Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews from London. Sehwag would be interviewed on Skype. Laxman flew to England on Monday to join the other CAC members. Sehwag was contacted by one of the general managers of the BCCI on the sidelines of an IPL game, and asked to apply for the job of coach.

No McDermott for interview?

The former Australian pacer Craig McDermott had applied to become India’s coach but won’t be called in for the interview as his application came after the deadline. Dermott had claimed that he has completed all the procedure on time and his application was sent much earlier. However, sources in the BCCI informed that only six members have applied on time and Dermott’s application came after the deadline had passed. McDermott was the full-time bowling coach for Australia from the 2013-14 Ashes series to last year’s World T20. He was also a part of support staff for Australia who won the World Cup in 2015 at home.

He though had earlier told http://www.sportstarlive.com that he was keen to coach India, “I have had aspirations for a while to be a head coach,” he told . “I was away from cricket coaching for a year, and now, I want to come back to it. I have also enjoyed my time in India, and it would be nice to serve Indian cricket.”

