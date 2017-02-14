Virender Sehwag expresses desire to meet Ajay Kumar Reddy, champion India Blind T20 team

Virender Sehwag said that the World Cup-winning Indian Blind T20 team were an inspiration to everyone. (Source: Express Photo/BCCI) Virender Sehwag said that the World Cup-winning Indian Blind T20 team were an inspiration to everyone. (Source: Express Photo/BCCI)

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Tuesday, responded to what the Indian blind T20 captain Ajay Kumar Reddy had to say about his congratulatory message on Twitter. Sehwag said that Reddy and his team mates are “truly inspiring” and that he would love to meet them soon.

The Indian team led by Ajay Kumar Reddy had received appause from all quarters when they beat Pakistan and won T20 World Cup for the blind. Sehwag was one of the people who sent congratulatory messages.

Sehwag had created a stir when he called the Indian Blind T20 team the “other men in blue” in a twitter post. Sehwag was congratulating them for winning the T20 Blind World Cup after beating Pakistan in the final.

Don’t be upset Ajay. You &your boys are truly inspiring.Will meet soon. Media,I think u can do better than clickbait.Positive news works.Try http://t.co/57NTFU8aOQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 14 February 2017

On Tuesday, Sehwag responded to the media backlash by clarifying that the term was the team’s official campaign theme. He now says that he will be meeting the team soon and further berated the media for resorting to clickbaits and not giving “positive news.”

Reddy, in a conversation with the Indian Express expressed his disappointment in Sehwag’s usage of the term. “We wear the same blue jersey, represent the same tri-colour and play with equal pride and passion then why term us as ‘other’? It is appreciable that he congratulated us but then we are no others”, he said and added, “We too are the men in blue”.

