Virender Sehwag defends Sarfraz Ahmed amid English faux pas

Former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag is known for his distinguished and hilarious posts on his social media handle Twitter. But this time, the right-handed cricketer defended Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for his English speaking skills that have come under ire by some trolls.

Sehwag took to social media and tweeted, “Criticizing Sarfaraz for not speaking English is insane.His job is to play&he has done brilliantly 2 take Pak in finals #StopColonialMindset”

Earlier, numerous people and social media entities poked fun at Ahmed’s English. But in response, many Indians came together to respect the cricketer, because “English doesn’t define intelligence”, as one Facebook user commented on the post.

Criticizing Sarfaraz for not speaking English is insane.His job is to play&he has done brilliantly 2 take Pak in finals #StopColonialMindset — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 17 June 2017

India and Pakistan will meet each other in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday at the Oval. Virat Kohli-led side have beaten Pakistan in the group match earlier in the tournament and would be looking to defend the title they won in 2013 edition after beating England in final by 5 runs.

Defending champions India marched their way into the finals after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final by 9 wickets while Pakistan defeated England by 8 wickets to register a final berth. Both India and Pakistan were placed in the same group (B) alongside South and Sri Lanka.

India lost to Sri Lanka while defeated South Africa in a virtual quarter-final. Pakistan, on the other hand, thumped South Africa and later grabbed a nail-biting win against Sri Lanka.

