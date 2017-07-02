Virender Sehwag corrects fan after being compared with Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana scored a century against West Indies. (Source: PTI) Smriti Mandhana scored a century against West Indies. (Source: PTI)

Opening batsman Smriti Mandhana is in a rich vein of form at the on-going ICC Women’s World Cup. She scored 90 runs from 72 balls against England and 106 runs from 108 balls against West Indies. This has helped India to 35 runs and 7 wickets win and in strong contention to move into the knockout stages of the competition. Her impressive display has garnered plenty of attention from fans, media and players alike who have lauded the 20-year-batsman from Sangli. Deservedly, she won Man of the Match Award in both the games.

As praise grew louder with fans in the stadium applauding the tall left-hand batsman’s effortless display at times, the admiration shifted to the social media as well. A fan on Twitter likened the opener with former India batsman Virender Sehwag who also rose to fame with his swashbuckling style at the top of the order.

In the tweet, the user wrote, “@mandhana_smriti is the Female version of @virendersehwag You can be proud of her sir” and in reply, Sehwag in his usual, brilliant way with words commended Mandhana and wished her and the team luck ahead of their third group game against Pakistan. ‘Sultan of Multan’ wrote, “She is the first version of Smriti and is really special. Every Indian who loves sports will be proud of her. Wish her and the team the best,” which drew plenty of praise on social media – including that by former Australia women’s cricketer Mel Jones. Jones labelled Sehwag’s words as “one of the quotes of Women’s World Cup 2017”.

@mandhana_smriti is the Female version of @virendersehwag

You can be proud of her sir pic.twitter.com/wW8awyt9Ie — SPYder (@UrstrulyBharat_) June 30, 2017

She is the first version of Smriti and is really special. Every Indian who loves sports will be proud of her. Wish her and the team the best http://t.co/RrjavFVLc0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 30, 2017

India will take on Pakistan in Derby at the County Ground on Sunday to all but book their place in the next stage of the extravaganza which the Indian team is vying to win for the first time.

