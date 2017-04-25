Virender Sehwag congratulates Zaheer Khan on engagement in typical Viru fashion

Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag shared the dressing room while representing Indian team. (Source: Reuters file) Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag shared the dressing room while representing Indian team. (Source: Reuters file)

We’ve seen over the past numerous months that Virender Sehwag has a completely unique and yet hilarious way of wishing people. Be it on their birthdays – as he did with Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, or in banter with journalist Piers Morgan or even Tendulkar himself. Sehwag has created a niche for himself and become a social media personality with his witty wordplay and completely nonchalant way of wishing people and describing situations even during cricket matches. And on Tuesday, Sehwag took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate former teammate Zaheer Khan on his engagement to Sagarika Ghatge.

Ghatge is most popularly known for portraying the character of ‘Preeti Sabarwal in Bollywood movie Chak de India. Incidentally in the movie, Ghatge plays a hockey player who was engaged to a cricketer.

In his tweet, Sehwag wrote, “Congratulations @ImZaheer ,clean bowled by Hockey, @sagarikavghatge please Hockey nahi dena rakhke. Wish you both a great life together :)”

Zaheer who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the on-going IPL 10, shared a picture with his fiancee Sagarika with the message, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge”. And right after Zaheer’s public announcement, Sagarika followed suit and wrote, “Partners for Life!!!”.

In the message by Sehwag, he refers to popular words from the movie Chak de India which are also part of a song called “Ek Hockey Doongi Rakh Ke”.

After the announcement on social media, fellow cricketers and members from the cricketing sphere wished ‘Zak’ on the engagement and impending wedding.

