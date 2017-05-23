Virender Sehwag congratulates Major Nitin Gogoi for Army medal of commendation

Virender Sehwag congratulated Major Leetul Gogoi. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag congratulated Major Leetul Gogoi. (Source: Express Photo)

A day after Major Leetul Gogoi was awarded Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation Card by the Indian army, former India opener Virender Sehwag has conveyed his wishes to the armyman. On a post on Twitter, Sehwag wrote, “Congratulations Major Nitin Gogoi for the medal of commendation. Great effort in safely rescuing our soldiers & many other wonderful duties.”

Congratulations Major Nitin Gogoi for the medal of commendation. Great effort in safely rescuing our soldiers & many other wonderful duties — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 22 May 2017

Major Leetul Gogoi, who is alleged to have ordered to tie a man to a jeep bonnet in Kashmir as a shield against stone pelters, has been awarded by the army for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

Earlier in April, a video showing Kashmiri youth hitting and slapping Indian paramilitary personnel who were returning after election duty in Srinagar had gone viral. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag had slammed those behind the assault. Sehwag had taken to social media and tweeted, “This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai.”

Fellow Delhi cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, had also criticised the acts carried out by the Kashmiri youths. He said, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives (sic)”.

Earlier this year, Sehwag had taken a dig at Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who on her Twitter account uploaded a photo that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, War killed him.” Replying to this tweet, Sehwag tweeted back with a placard in his hands that read, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

