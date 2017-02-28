Virender Sehwag clarifies stance on Gurmehar Kaur

Virender Sehwag tweeted on Sunday his alleged response to the Ramjas college violence. Virender Sehwag tweeted on Sunday his alleged response to the Ramjas college violence.

Virender Sehwag who had allegedly tweeted and then was accused of bullying 20-year-old student Gurmehar Kaur clarified his stance on the whole episode which has since blown over with reactions from those within the government, opposition and more in the sports fraternity.

Sehwag had tweeted a picture holding a placard which was similar to Gurmehar’s placard holding video from last year in which she had asked for peace. The tweet by Sehwag said, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did,” said the placard alongside tweet text of “Bat me hai Dum !#BharatJaisiJagahNahi”.

In reply, Sehwag said, “My tweet wasn’t intended for Gurmehar. It was plain fun but people construed the other way,” he told India Today.

The root of the whole debate and reaction has been the violence at the Ramjas College when students and teachers clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members after the latter disrupted a session of the two-day seminar on Bastar over the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid.

Days after this incident, Kaur – daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh – changed her Facebook profile picture to one with her holding a placard that says, “I AM A STUDENT OF DELHI UNIVERSITY. I AM NOT AFRAID OF ABVP. I AM NOT ALONE. EVERY STUDENT OF INDIA IS WITH ME. #FIGHTBACKDU #STUDENTSAGAINSTABVP”. In April 2015, her video said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him”.

Since Sehwag, more sports person have joined in on the issue with Babita and Geeta Phogat expressing their disappointment with the violent threats sent her way but clarified that anything said against India should not be tolerated. Sehwag’s tweet was further shared by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and led to a flurry on social media with many claiming the cricketer and actor were only instigating the abuse.

